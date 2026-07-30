"<i>Sharam Nahi Aayi</i>?": Vikas Gupta Publicly Schools Shilpa Shinde Over Shivangi Joshi Remarks

The tension between Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde is clearly far from over. During the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, Vikas entered the house as part of a finale week task and used the opportunity to directly confront Shilpa over her recent comments about Shivangi Joshi and Ram Kapoor.

While Vikas had kind words for most contestants, his conversation with Shilpa took a very different turn. He made it clear that he was unhappy with the way she had spoken about fellow contestant Shivangi and also slammed her for body-shaming actor Ram Kapoor.

Vikas Takes A Direct Dig At Shilpa

As soon as he reached Shilpa, Vikas said she did not even deserve to be addressed as "Shilpa Ji" despite being his senior. He then said, “Aap kitni badtameez hain aapko maalum hai? Aap ne kitni gandi baatein boli uske [Shivangi] ke baare mei? Matlab itni badtameezi? Ram Kapoor ko bola iss mote ke saath soungi main (Do you realise how disgusting it looks? You spoke such horrible things about her and called Ram Kapoor fat)? It was not making fun. You are a person like this and you spread negativity everywhere. No one can change you. Not Shilpa ji only Shilpa.”

Vikas questioned Shilpa for discussing Shivangi's personal life on national television and said such conversations should never have happened.

“Kisi ki personal life ko itni badtameezi se nahi karni chahiye. Ek ladki ki virginity discuss kar rahe the on National Television? Sharam nahi aayi (You were discussing someone's personal life and virginity on National Television? You have no shame)?” he asked.

He also called out Shreya Kalra for supporting Shilpa during that discussion.

Why Did Vikas React?

The confrontation came days after Shilpa made several claims about Shivangi while talking to Shreya Kalra inside the house. Shilpa alleged that Shivangi had been involved with several of her co-stars and also mentioned her relationship with Kushal Tandon, bringing up their age difference.

Shilpa had earlier defended her comments by saying she was only repeating what she had seen online. “Bahar ki jo sachai hai woh main bol rahi hoon, jisko jaise lena hai le le (I'm simply stating the truth about what happened outside. People can take it however they want).”

Earlier, during the Judgement Day episode, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh had also warned Shilpa against bringing outside information into the game and spreading rumours about Shivangi.

Vikas' visit also affected the game. During the task, he helped Akanksha Chamola pick the secure card, which left Shilpa at risk in the competition.

With the finale approaching, the exchange has once again brought back memories of Vikas and Shilpa's long-running rivalry, which began during Bigg Boss 11.