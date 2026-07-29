Internet Spots Salman Khan's <i>Mere Rang Mein</i> In <i>Jumanji</i> Trailer, But There's A Catch

The trailer for Jumanji: Open World has finally dropped, bringing back Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and the gang for another wild adventure. Fans were busy dissecting the action-packed three-minute trailer when something completely unexpected caught the attention of Indian viewers.

Around 40 seconds into the trailer, eagle-eyed (or rather, eagle-eared) fans claimed they heard a snippet that sounded strikingly similar to Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali, the iconic song from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya.

Within minutes, social media was flooded with clips, comparisons and excited reactions.

One fan wrote on X, "The BGM of Salman Khan's iconic character Prem was included in the Jumanji trailer."

Another urged everyone to jump to a later part of the trailer, writing, "Skip to 2:24 and you'll hear the autotune of Mere Rang Mein there."

A third user was convinced enough to post, "At 0:41, the Jumanji background score sounds like it was copied from Salman Khan's movie Maine Pyaar Kiya."

For a moment, it genuinely looked like Bollywood had quietly found its way into Hollywood's biggest adventure franchise.

Here's Where The Twist Comes In

Just when fans began celebrating the unexpected crossover, others stepped in with a reality check.

One user replied, "That's The Final Countdown (I sincerely hope your tweet is sarcasm)."

The portion that many associated with Mere Rang Mein closely resembles the melody of The Final Countdown, the legendary 1986 anthem by Swedish rock band Europe.

Over the years, music lovers have often pointed out similarities between parts of Ram-Laxman's composition for Maine Pyar Kiya and Europe's instantly recognisable rock classic.

So, what fans heard in the Jumanji trailer wasn't a nod to Salman Khan or Bollywood. Instead, it was The Final Countdown.

Jumanji: Open World Trailer

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Open World serves as the direct sequel to Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). This time, the magical game is no longer contained within its console. Instead, the chaos spills into the real world.

Dwayne Johnson returns as Dr Smolder Bravestone alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The younger cast members, including Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain and Morgan Turner, also reprise their roles.

Jumanji: Open World is set to hit cinemas on December 25, 2026.