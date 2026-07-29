Iconic Songs To <i>Ramayana</i>, Aksa Beach Is Bollywood's Favourite Filming Spot



When Ramayana hits theatres this Diwali, audiences will be captivated by its massive battle sequences and grand visuals. But few may know that some of those crucial war scenes were filmed on Mumbai's Aksa Beach. Yash, who plays Ravana and is also one of the film's producers, shot key portions of the epic here.

The spotlight on the film has once again brought attention to Aksa Beach, a scenic stretch that has quietly been a favourite of Bollywood for decades. From iconic films and memorable songs to now one of India's biggest mythological epics, Aksa Beach continues to be a filmmaker's favourite.

Why Is Aksa Beach Used For These Scenes?

The makers have not officially revealed why Aksa Beach was selected. However, the location offers something that is difficult to find in a crowded city like Mumbai. It has a long, open stretch of coastline with plenty of space for large outdoor shoots. Since these battle scenes involve extensive visual effects, filming on a wide beach gives the team enough room to create massive action sequences before adding CGI later. The natural landscape also allows filmmakers to build scenes that can later be transformed into epic battlefields through VFX.

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Aksa Beach Has Been A Bollywood Favourite For Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Long before Ramayana, Aksa Beach had already made several appearances in Hindi cinema. Some scenes from the 1985 hit film Saagar were shot here. Over the years, many filmmakers have returned to the beach because of its peaceful surroundings and scenic coastline.

Perhaps its most famous Bollywood moment came with the song "Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon" from Salman Khan's God Tussi Great Ho. The song made the beach instantly recognisable across the country. Located in Aksa village in Malad, it is one of Mumbai's best-known weekend escapes that's more about slowing down.

Visitors usually come here to enjoy a peaceful walk, watch the sunset or simply spend time with family and friends. Many people also book nearby cottages and hotels for a relaxing weekend stay.

Despite its beauty, swimming at Aksa Beach is considered dangerous because of its strong currents. Warning boards have been placed across the beach, and lifeguards are stationed there, but accidents continue to happen when people ignore safety instructions.

If you plan to visit, enjoy the beach from the shore, take in the views and follow all safety warnings. The sea here is best admired from a distance.

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Today, Aksa Beach is once again preparing to appear on the big screen. From Saagar to Salman Khan's famous song and now the much-awaited Ramayana, this stretch of Mumbai's coastline continues to be a favourite for filmmakers, proving that some locations never lose their cinematic charm.

When Will Ramayana Release?

The film is planned as a two-part epic.

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026.

Ramayana: Part 2 will arrive during Diwali 2027.

Apart from Yash, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The cast also includes Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol and Indira Krishna.