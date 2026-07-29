<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay's Film On The Threshold Of Crossing Rs 150 Crore In India

Vijay's swansong, Jana Nayagan, is set to complete a week tomorrow. Ahead of that milestone, the film is on the threshold of entering the Rs 150-crore club in India. On day six, the film's net collections stand at Rs 143.40 crore, while its gross collections total Rs 167.57 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 6, Jana Nayagan collected a net of ₹8.00 Cr across 10,413 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹167.57 Cr and total India net collections to ₹143.40 Cr so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹3.00 Cr on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to ₹78.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹246.07 Cr.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 6.15 crore and the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.25 crore to the total.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala's predictions

Asked about opening-day numbers, Ramesh Bala told us, "In India, I estimate an opening of Rs 60 crore. Globally, my estimate is Rs 90 crore."

For the opening weekend, Bala projected Rs 150-180 crore in India and Rs 250 crore worldwide. Trade expert Taran Adarsh declined to pin exact figures but predicted a "thunderous" opening for Vijay's film.

About the film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is reported to be Vijay's final film as an actor and was originally planned as his farewell to fans ahead of the elections. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.



