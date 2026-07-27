'Don't Judge <i>Jana Nayagan</i> By Box Office': Director H Vinoth Defends Vijay's Film

Tamil Nadu Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's film Jana Nayagan is being celebrated worldwide and has grossed over Rs 170 crore worldwide by day four of its release. Thalapathy Vijay fans are both ecstatic to finally watch the film in theatres and sad that it will be the actor-turned-politician's last film on the big screen. While producer Venkat K Narayana expressed a lot of gratitude to the people for standing by the film through its troubles, director H Vinoth is happy with the audience's reactions. In this exclusive chat with NDTV, the director says he's now focusing on his next project.

"I have some ideas for my next film and I've started pitching them. If it happens, it happens; if it doesn't, it doesn't," Vinoth says philosophically. "Ninety-nine per cent of directors can convince the actors with their story narration but narration - especially of my own story - is my weak point."

Many films of big stars and big directors have failed at the box office in Tamil cinema in recent times, did that concern him? "At any point in cinema history if you see only 10% of films will succeed. The success ratio in any industry is only 10 to 20%. Cinema is no different. The intention of any creator / filmmaker/ director is pure and they try sincerely to make a good film. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"Today, we see films being re-released after 10 years or 20 years and being celebrated. For instance, a number of Mani Ratnam sir's films didn't do well in theatres, like Nayakan. So, we shouldn't look at the box office as the benchmark I think," says the Nerkondai Parvai director with refreshing honesty.

Having worked with Vijay, one of the biggest Tamil stars, and with a massive budget of reportedly Rs 300 crore, how would he feel about going back to work with smaller heroes and lower budgets now? "I won't feel anything," he laughs. "For a year or two, I'll try to see if I can get a big budget project and if it doesn't happen, I'll do a small film, that's all. I will also do another remake if it comes my way and if the project is good."

Ultimately, what drives you as a filmmaker? "Cinema is a business. I want to practise my profession as a filmmaker honestly and I want to make films sincerely. I'm not a creator - I can get inspired by many things but the difference lies in how much imagination you bring to your work. If you simply copy another film, where is your creativity and what value are you adding? There are many directors who'll say that they had some personal experience and make that into a film - they are creators. I'm not like that - I take stories of other people from the news and make them as films. So, I'm not a creator, I only represent the people - I'm the creators' representative."

As Vinoth signs off, we ask him if he's taking a break before his next film and he laughs and says, "I've been on a break for the last six months! I'm already pitching my next, so I will keep everyone updated."

Also Read | Jana Nayagan Director H Vinoth To NDTV: 'Vijay Genuinely Wants To Do Good For The People Of Tamil Nadu'