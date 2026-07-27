Meet Jyotirmayee Nayak, The <i>Indian Idol 16</i> Winner

Jyotirmayee Nayak lifted the trophy of Indian Idol Season 16. The singer from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, beat fellow finalists Tanishk Shukla, Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu and Suhail Sufi in the grand finale held on July 26.

Along with the trophy, she also took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. With her victory, Jyotirmayee also created history by becoming the first contestant from Odisha to win Indian Idol, making it a proud moment for her home state.

Who Is Jyotirmayee Nayak?

Jyotirmayee Nayak is a 25-year-old singer from Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Long before her television breakthrough with Indian Idol, she had already established herself as a familiar name in Odisha's regional music industry. Apart from singing, Jyotirmayee has also worked as a music therapist, using the healing power of music to support people's emotional and mental well-being.

According to the entertainment profile website Epic Aura Life, Jyotirmayee Nayak, born in Rourkela, is the daughter of Chakradhar Nayak and Gauri Nayak. The report states that her father, who had a deep love for music himself, played a key role in nurturing her passion for singing and encouraged her to pursue it professionally.

Music has been a part of Jyotirmayee's life since childhood. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, she revealed that she began learning Hindustani classical music when she was in Class 3 under Buddha Prasad Rao in Rourkela, Odisha. After moving to Bhubaneswar, she continued her classical training under her current guru, Balakrishna Bhaira.

Alongside classical music, Jyotirmayee also trained in light vocal music, specialising in Bollywood songs, under Guru Sharada Prasanna Sahu. Recalling his influence on her journey, Jyotirmayee said, "Sadly, he passed away in 2023, but his teachings continue to guide me. He taught me not just how to sing, but how to express emotions beautifully through every song. That learning has played a huge role in shaping my career.”

Jyotirmayee reportedly completed her B.Tech in Computer Science from KIIT University in Bhubaneswar. She later earned a certification in Music Therapy from the Chennai School of Music Therapy.

What's Next For Jyotirmayee?

After lifting the trophy, Jyotirmayee spoke about her future plans. She said she would love to sing playback for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone one day. Talking about her win, she said, "Winning Indian Idol feels like a dream come true."