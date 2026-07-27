Christopher Nolan Confirms Not Having A Smartphone, Believes He Would Be "Horribly Addicted" To It

In an era where smartphones have become an extension of everyday life, Christopher Nolan continues to stand apart. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has revealed that he does not use a smartphone. His surprising confession offered a glimpse into the minimalist lifestyle that has long shaped his acclaimed filmmaking career.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , The Odyssey director was asked if the rumour surrounding him not having a smartphone was true. “There are no cell phones allowed on a Christopher Nolan set, and furthermore, Christopher Nolan doesn't own a smartphone or have an email address,” Jimmy Fallon read the statement, asking the director to confirm if it is right. "True," Nolan said, adding, “I know, shocking.”

When he was asked how he makes giant movies with no email or texts, the director simply stated, “I am surrounded by people helping me all the time. It would actually be pretty hard for me to get away from the information that the people are trying to give me.”

When Jimmy Fallon asked Nolan if he is tempted to get a smartphone, Nolan replied, “I kind of like… having a flip phone. A dumb phone that I use when I travel and stuff, and that's kind of great. I think I would be horribly addicted to it if I had it.” He further revealed that he worries having constant access would eat into the quiet time he dedicates to thinking. “I would lose those pockets of time that I really value where you're just thinking, just sort of looking out the window and thinking about what your next film might be,” he shared.

Moreover, Nolan's no-phone policy on set is also welcomed by the actors he works with. During an interview with CinemaBlend , Jon Bernthal, who was featured in Nolan's latest The Odyssey recalled his wife's reaction when he told her about the no-phone rule. According to Bernthal, his wife compared the disconnected set experience to "church".

Phones are not the only thing that is banned on Nolan's set. According to Gayle King of the CBS Mornings show, Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon previously revealed that Nolan does not like when an actor comes to set wearing Uggs. In his defence, Nolan stated that the oversized comfy slippers weirdly take the actors out of reality.