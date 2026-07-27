<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Apoorva Mukhija Confronts Varun Yadav Over Gender Equality, Calls Him "Misogynist"

Lock Upp Season 2 continues to witness intense confrontations inside the jail. The latest episode saw one of the season's fiercest arguments following a discussion on gender equality between Apoorva Mukhija and Varun Yadav.

The argument began when Apoorva questioned Varun about his views on whether men and women are equal. During the discussion, Varun remarked that women file fake assault cases against men, which didn't sit well with Apoorva. She slammed him for his comment, escalating the debate into a full-scale war of words on misogyny and behaviour.

The clash was further fueled by existing tension from outside the house. Earlier in the week, Apoorva had exposed Varun's real-world personality to the jail inmates. She claimed that Varun and his friends once visited her apartment, ordered her around and forced co-contestant Sufi Motiwala to dance to Kajra Re.

Apoorva used this past incident to challenge the house's perception of Varun being a polite and calm person. She called him and his audience "misogynists" who demean women on the internet.

Further in the episode, the duo sat down to discuss the matter calmly and explained their point of view to each other. They both apologised for their actions and buried the hatchet once and for all.

Lock Upp Season 2 started with 15 celebrity inmates competing for a Rs 1 crore prize pool. The remaining contestants include Ram Kapoor, Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamela Serena, Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala.

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija recently entered the lock up not as a standard wildcard. Instead, she was introduced as the Secret Informer. New episodes drop on Netflix from Friday to Thursday at 8 pm.