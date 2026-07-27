<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Arush Bhola Slams Apoorva Mukhija Over Her Spat With Varun Yadav, 'Just Playing Sympathy Card'

Lock Upp 2 contestant Varun Yadav, also known as Laila, has become one of the most talked-about names on the show for his calm nature. While many have praised the way he handles difficult situations, a recent episode brought him into the middle of a controversy.

The drama began after Apoorva Mukhija made some harsh claims about him, leading to strong reactions from his close friend.

Soon after the episode aired, Laila's friend Arush Bhola defended him. Arush said that Apoorva was not innocent as she was trying to appear on the Netflix show and claimed that Laila was still speaking to her with respect, even after she used abusive language and made insulting remarks about him. He also questioned her behaviour, saying she talked about respect but didn't follow her own words.

On Instagram, he said it was completely pointless what Rebel was doing. I know you went inside to create drama and provoke people, but that doesn't mean you should pick every little thing and bring up old matters. “You're the same girl who says anything when it comes to her father. If something like this had happened two years ago, you would have already mentioned it ten times in your content. Now you saw that Laila's audience got irritated, so you thought, ‘I'll go and say something too.'”

“Laila is completely respectful and isn't saying anything wrong. Deep down, you also know that you are wrong and you're just trying to play the sympathy card,” he said.

“If you don't remember everything that happened at home, I remember it all. These were your own words, ‘I'm making drinks. This is my best drink.' What you're saying is not even a big deal and it's not going to work in the show.

“When you went to Laila and he didn't say anything to you, even though you approached him respectfully, you should have simply left. If you want clout, go to someone else. Don't go to Laila, because if you go to him, things will backfire on you,” he added.

The issue started when Laila and Apoorva were discussing equality. During the conversation, Apoorva brought up Laila's content and claimed that he and his friends often made fun of women.

Laila disagreed and said that she was taking his content out of context. The discussion soon turned heated when Rebel accused Laila and his friends of believing that all women were gold diggers.

Later, Apoorva tried to argue with Laila again and spoke about a party at her house, claiming that Laila and his friends created a big scene. Laila denied the allegation. He then received support from Akanksha Choudhary and Shivangi Joshi, who defended him and said that Laila was not misogynistic. Akanksha also told the Rebel Kid that her own content was vulgar and said she did not find anything wrong with what Laila had said.

Since Apoorva Mukhija entered Lock Upp 2 last week, she has already been involved in several arguments with contestants she has a history with. This time, her clash was with Varun Yadav.

Earlier reports suggested that Apoorva did not enter the show to win the trophy. She was reportedly brought in to add more drama and excitement to the show.

A previous video showed Apoorva watching her own entry from outside the Lock Upp house, which has made fans wonder if she'll leave the show soon.