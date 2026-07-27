<i>Ramayana</i>: How Yash Interpreted Character Of Ravana To Avoid 'Extra Pressure'

As the promotions for Ramayana picked up pace at San Diego Comic-Con, Yash opened up about one of the biggest challenges he faced while stepping into the role of Ravana. While the actor was excited to play one of Indian mythology's most talked-about characters, he admitted that the expectations surrounding the role made the experience even more demanding.

Speaking to IGN alongside co-stars Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, Yash said playing a character that audiences already know so well brought its own pressure.

Talking about the challenge, Yash said, "If you know the character and everybody is aware of it, then it becomes challenging. If it's a new film where you are telling a new story, whatever you do, that will become the character.

“But if people already have some image about it since so many people have played it in different ways, then it's extra pressure for an actor. But I stuck to very simple basics to understand what made him do such things. The intent was important. I have given a different take on it and hopefully people will like it."

The actor said his focus was not on copying previous versions of Ravana. Instead, he tried to understand the character's thinking and the reasons behind his actions.

Yash also shared that the story of Ramayana has been a part of his life since childhood. Recalling those early memories, he said, "As a kid, we have all heard this story. (It's) probably the first story I have heard. My grandfather used to tell me these stories. You have your imagination and you have seen so many people depicted this in many ways. So what do you bring in as an actor and what is your understanding of the character was challenging. Thankfully, my director and writers have given me that space, so I could play this character in a different way."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor. The first part of the film is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali.