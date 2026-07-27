Watch: Ayushmaan Sethi and Samiksha Shetty's Spiritual Bali Getaway

Archana Puran Singh's younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, shared his experience of undergoing the famous ‘purification' ritual in Bali with girlfriend Samiksha Shetty. In their first YouTube travel vlog , Ayushmaan took the viewers through their visit to the Tirta Empul Temple, famous for its holy spring water, traditional purification rituals, and sacred architecture.

The video showed both Ayushmaan and Samiksha, clad in traditional green and red, bathing sarongs for the purification ritual. The couple was seen offering flowers and fruits to the deity with complete devotion before they entered the sacred pool.

The couple stood in a long queue to enter the purification pool, where they went before 13 fountains to complete the ritual. Both of them were seen standing in front of the fountains and following the ritual by praying, washing face, rinsing mouth, and immersing head before moving to the next fountain. “It was a wonderful feeling. Genuinely I'm feeling much lighter and blessed,” Ayushmaan shared in the vlog.

Later, Samiksha took to Instagram to share pictures from the purification process. “Our first vlog! These were the best 48 hours ever,” she wrote in the caption. The post also showed pictures from the trip, including their visit to the sacred monkey forest sanctuary in Ubud.

In the vlog, the couple further showed their visit to temples in the jungle, waterfalls, local markets, and coffee plantations, where they tasted varieties of the famous Luwak coffee, made from coffee beans eaten and digested by the Asian palm civet cat. They also took an ATV ride and even went to a firefly village.