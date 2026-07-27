Khushi Kapoor's <i>Mom 2</i> To Release In Theatres In November 2026: Report

Sridevi's performance in the 2017 thriller Mom remains one of the most memorable roles of her career. Now, her daughter Khushi Kapoor is set to pay tribute to her mother by starring in the sequel.

Khushi, who made her acting debut as Betty in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, has faced setbacks with poorly received films like Nadaaniyan and Loveyapa. Putting those behind her, Khushi is now starting a promising new chapter with Mom 2.

The film is expected to release in theatres this November, as per a report in Free Press Journal. Produced by her father Boney Kapoor, the sequel is shot extensively in Noida and Greece and also features Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna in key roles.

Talking about Khushi Kapoor, the actor understands that with Mom 2 she will be carrying forward a dream that belonged to both her and Sridevi.

A source who saw the rushes said, “Khushi will knock you out with her performance. It's almost as if KK's a new actor altogether. Though it is usually her sister Janhvi, who is compared to her mom, this time, Khushi has sprung a pleasant surprise on everyone by bringing her A-game to this emotional-thriller. And, yes, you can see shades of Sridevi in her, just as is the case with Janhvi.''

The source added, “By enhancing her own act and giving Mom 2 her all, Khushi has not only done her dad, Boney and her mom, Sridevi proud, she will make the world sit up and notice her new-avatar. Perhaps, post Mom 2, a new phase of Khushi's career will unfold.”

The original Mom, directed by Ravi Udyawar, was the final film of Sridevi's long career. The actor was posthumously honoured with the National Award for Best Actress for the film following her untimely demise in February 2018.