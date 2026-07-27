'I Pulled His Hair': When Nora Fatehi Slapped Her Co-Star After He Misbehaved With Her

Nora Fatehi is known for her dance numbers and glamorous screen presence, but did you know her first Bollywood film also came with an unpleasant memory? Long before she became one of the industry's most popular performers, the actor found herself in the middle of an on-set fight that, according to her, quickly got out of hand.

Nora had spoken about the incident during her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she was promoting Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana. Looking back at her debut film, she shared that one of her co-stars allegedly misbehaved with her during a shoot in Bangladesh.

Recalling the incident, Nora claimed she decided to slap the co-star after he allegedly misbehaved with her. Instead of ending there, the situation became even more heated.

“We were shooting in the jungles of Sunderbans in Bangladesh. There was a co-actor who was badtameez (ill-mannered). So, I slapped him,” Nora shared.

She then revealed that the co-star hit her back. “I slapped him again. Then, he pulled my hair. I also pulled his hair. Bohot jhagda hua phir (It turned into a huge fight). The director had to intervene.”

Kapil Sharma reacted with a light-hearted remark, saying, “Keede padenge usko (he will suffer).” Nora responded, “I swear, such a dog."

The actor, however, did not reveal the identity of the co-star or the movie she was talking about.

Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans marked Nora Fatehi's Bollywood debut. The adventure thriller, written and directed by Kamal Sadanah, released on October 31, 2014.

The story follows a team that enters the Sundarbans on a dangerous mission, only to face a fierce white tiger searching for her missing cub.

The film featured Abhinav Shukla, Himarsha Venkatsamy, Achint Kaur, Subrata Dutta, Ali Quli Mirza, Aadil Chahal, Varinder Singh Ghuman, Aaran Chaudhary, Pranay Dixit, Pulkit Jawahar and Nora Fatehi. Much of the film was shot inside the mangrove forests of the Sundarbans National Park.