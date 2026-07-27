'I Was Scared For My Life': Kumar Sanu Recalls Performing At Underworld Don's Dubai Party

90s superhit singer Kumar Sanu recently said he was "scared" for his life when he was made to perform at an underworld don's party in Dubai. Sanu said he had no choice but to perform.

Talking about the tumultuous time when the underworld had direct control over the Hindi film industry, Kumar Sanu said he feared for his life.

"Darr toh laga tha. Kyunki us samay kuch chal raha tha — aisa ek system tha," Kumar Sanu told Subhojit Ghosh on his podcast. ("I was scared. Because at that time something was going on — there was such a system.")

To this, the podcaster replied, "Gulshan Kumar was shot dead at that time."

Acknowledging the frightening period, Kumar Sanu said, "Bahut saari cheezein hamare saamne ghat gayi thi, toh woh dar bhi lagta tha. Lekin hum koshish karte the samjhaane-bujhaane ki. Uske badle mein woh kuch maangte the — 'aap aake yahan pe gaana gaa do.' Humne jaake gaa diya. Aisa karna pada. Uske baad jo hamare fan ban jaate hain na," (with a smile), "phir woh bolta hai, 'tere ko kuch agar kare toh bolna, hum dekh lenge.' Main kehta tha, 'mujhe dekhne ki zaroorat nahi hai, main khud ka dekh lunga ("A lot of things happened in front of my eyes, so I was scared. But I tried to reason with them. In return they would ask for something — 'come and sing here.' I went and sang. I had to do that. Afterwards, when they became my fans," (smiles), "they would say, 'If someone does anything to you, tell us; we'll take care of it.' I would say, 'There is no need for you to look after me; I can take care of myself.")

Last year, Kumar Sanu approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, vocal style and technique.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora is likely to hear the plea on Monday.

In his petition, Sanu sought protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements and interpretations, mannerisms and manner of singing, images, caricatures, photographs, likeness and signature.

He also sought protection against unauthorised or unlicensed use and commercial exploitation by third parties that could create confusion, deception, or dilution among the public.

The suit, filed through advocates Shikha Sachdeva and Sana Raees Khan, also alleges violation of Sanu's moral rights in his performances, as conferred by the Copyright Act.

Kumar Sanu has a prolific career spanning decades. He is known for songs such as Ek Sanam Chahiye — Aashiqui (1990), Dil Ka Aalam — Aashiqui (1990), Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana — Aashiqui (1990), Chura Ke Dil Mera — Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), and Tujhe Dekha To — Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).