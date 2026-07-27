<i>The Traitors</i> Season 2 Gets Release Date, Munawar Faruqui And Mallika Sherawat Confirmed As Contestants

After a successful debut season filled with deception, alliances and unexpected betrayals, The Traitors India is gearing up for an even bigger return. The makers have officially unveiled the teaser for Season 2, confirming Karan Johar's return as host. The show will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.

In the new teaser, several contestants from the previous season made a cameo appearance, including Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi and Elnaaz Norouzi. The promo also introduced the first two contestants of the upcoming season.

Host Karan Johar introduced Munawar Faruqui as the “king of reality TV, all the way from Nagpada”. The filmmaker welcomed Mallika Sherawat, saying, "She's known for murder," referring to her breakout 2004 film Murder. “But will she kill in this game too or...?” he added, hinting at the twists and strategy expected on the show.

The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the contestants of this season.

The Traitors Season 2 reportedly went on floors earlier this year at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Speculation is rife about the cast, which will feature 21 contestants from diverse fields. Some names floating around as possible participants include Bigg Boss winners Elvish Yadav, Shweta Tiwari and Rubina Dilaik. Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Malhan and Rhea Chakraborty have also been linked to the show. An official confirmation from Prime Video is still awaited.

The Traitors originated in the Netherlands and has since been adapted in over 30 countries. Local versions are currently running in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and more.

The show revolves around contestants taking part in missions to build a shared prize pot, while also trying to identify the secret traitors among them.

Eliminations take place through round-table group votes and the traitors' own covert decisions at night.