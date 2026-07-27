Ram Charan's Hand Surgery Goes Well After Action Sequence Injury: Report

Ram Charan is reportedly recovering well after undergoing hand surgery following an injury he sustained while shooting for one of his upcoming films. Reports of the actor's injury had left fans concerned over the past few days. However, the latest update suggests that the surgery was successful and that he is now on the road to recovery.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Ram Charan underwent surgery at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore after injuring his hand during the filming of an action sequence. The actor had recently been spotted at the airport with his family while travelling to Coimbatore, leading to speculation about his health.

As per sources close to the development, the surgery was completed successfully without any major issues.

Sharing an update on the procedure, a source exclusively said, "The surgery was super successful. It was a complicated procedure but was managed with precision laparoscopically."

The source also shared that the actor is recovering well after the operation. However, Ram Charan and his team have not yet released an official statement about his health.

The report states that the actor hurt his hand while filming an action-packed sequence for his upcoming project. After the injury, he underwent a medical check-up, where doctors advised surgery to ensure proper healing. The procedure was reportedly recommended to avoid any long-term complications and help him return to work safely.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, Tinnu Anand, Boman Irani, Ravi Kishan and Divyenndu play key roles.

Peddi is a sports action drama set in a rural backdrop. The story follows a determined young man who rises against all odds while fighting for his dreams and his people. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.