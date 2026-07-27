Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Viral Video From Mumbai Sparks Buzz

It looks like a possible new celebrity pairing has caught the internet's attention. Mrunal Thakur and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal have sparked dating rumours after a video of the two at the same Mumbai cafe surfaced online and quickly went viral.

The clip, reportedly from Bandra West, has caught fans' attention. While the two are seen at the same location, the video does not show them together in a romantic setting. Even so, it has been enough for social media users to start guessing if there is more to the story.

The video shows Yashasvi Jaiswal walking out of the cafe while Mrunal Thakur was still inside. There is no interaction between the two in the footage. Despite that, several fan pages quickly shared the clip with captions hinting at a possible relationship, and the rumours spread within hours.

There is no confirmation that the two were on a date. Neither Mrunal nor Jaiswal has reacted to the speculation or spoken about the viral video.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become one of India's most promising young cricketers since making his international debut in 2023. The left-handed opener represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He recently impressed with an unbeaten century in India's ODI series against Afghanistan.

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which also featured Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

The romantic comedy follows Jas Ahuja (Varun Dhawan) and his wife Bani (Mrunal Thakur), whose five-year marriage falls apart because they want different things from life. While Jas dreams of starting a family, Bani is focused on building her career. After they separate, Jas moves to London, where he meets and falls for Preet (Pooja Hegde). Just when he thinks he has moved on, Bani returns with unexpected news that turns his life upside down.