<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Shows Stopped Midway In Chennai After Minors Found Watching A-Rated Film

Jana Nayagan opened to packed cinemas, but its theatrical run has been marked by an unexpected controversy. Several screenings of the Vijay starrer in Chennai were reportedly halted, delayed, or briefly cancelled after children were found watching the A-rated film. The movie contains graphic violence, including portrayals of sexual assault and a scene of abuse of a minor.

One similar incident took place at the 9:25 am show at PVR Cinemas in Ampa Mall. Police entered the auditorium after being informed that multiple families had brought children to an adults-only screening.

Footage shared by a moviegoer showed the film suspended for almost an hour while parents with children were escorted out.

The viewer said there was minimal clarity from staff during the interruption, leaving patrons in the dark. Theatre management later announced refunds and the film resumed only after the families had exited. The viewer noted that better crowd management could have avoided the confusion.

Jana Nayagan was cleared with an 'A' certificate only after multiple modifications. The makers were instructed to remove any mention of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), dialogues were changed, and violent scenes were trimmed. Producer Venkat K Narayana had voiced frustration over the certification, arguing the film's core message of girl-child empowerment should have reached the families.

The A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification in India means Adults Only. It restricts public exhibition of a film strictly to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. While smaller-town single screens are said to be more lenient, Chennai multiplexes seem to enforce the rule firmly.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay in his final cinematic appearance. The film also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.