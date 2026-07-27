'My Person': Arshdeep Singh Makes Relationship Instagram Official With Actor Samreen Kaur

India pacer Arshdeep Singh has officially confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur, ending weeks of speculation surrounding their rumoured romance.

What's Happening

The cricketer made the announcement through a heartfelt Instagram post, introducing Samreen to fans as "my person."

On Sunday, Arshdeep shared two pictures with Samreen on Instagram in which the couple can be seen embracing each other.

He simply captioned the post, "My Person," marking the first time he has publicly acknowledged their relationship.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media influencer. She completed her BCom (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce, Pune, before stepping into the world of modelling and acting.

Her career received a major boost when she represented Jammu and Kashmir at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she emerged as a finalist. Following the competition, she went on to work on several modelling assignments before making her way into films and digital projects.

Samreen has appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and has also been part of films including 83 and Sardaar Ji 2.

Apart from acting, she has featured in several music videos alongside popular singers such as Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa.

Songs including Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha helped her gain wider recognition among audiences.

She is also active on social media, where she regularly shares glimpses of her professional work, travel diaries and fashion updates.

How Dating Rumours Began

Speculation about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur first gained momentum during IPL 2026. Rumours surfaced after a viral Snapchat post appeared to show the cricketer holding hands with a woman whom fans believed was Samreen.

Internet users further fuelled the rumours by comparing tattoos, accessories and outfits seen in the viral images with photographs posted on Samreen's social media accounts.

The buzz only grew stronger after Samreen was spotted at multiple Punjab Kings matches. She attended the team's clash against the Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and was later seen cheering for Punjab Kings during matches in Chandigarh.

Her repeated appearances at the games, along with paparazzi sightings outside stadiums, intensified speculation that the two were dating.

Before Arshdeep made the relationship official, fans had already been connecting the dots through their social media activity, public appearances and travel posts.

Past Link-Up Rumours

Before being linked with Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur was rumoured to be dating YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani.

However, both had clarified that they were close friends and not in a relationship.

Samreen later revealed that their equation had changed due to personal reasons, while adding that they continued to have mutual respect for each other.

Arshdeep's latest Instagram post has now put all speculation to rest, with the couple confirming their relationship publicly for the first time.