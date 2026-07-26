Trisha Krishnan Says 'Amen' To Oprah Winfrey's 'Life Starts At 44' Advice

Trisha Krishnan has shared a post about ageing and self-growth, featuring media icon Oprah Winfrey speaking about finding her true purpose later in life. The actress, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 4, reposted the clip on Instagram and simply wrote, "Amen," appearing to resonate with Oprah's message that life truly begins at 44.

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Trisha Krishnan recently shared a clip of Oprah Winfrey discussing ageing, self-discovery, and personal growth. In the video, Oprah appeared on Keke Palmer's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where she reflected on the stage of life she would choose to revisit.

When asked whether she would like to be 30 again, Oprah replied, "No, I don't want to be 30 again. I would take 44. I think life starts at 44."

She went on to explain why that age held special meaning for her.

"Because you come into yourself in a way that you are no longer trying to please everybody else. I do have some girls now I have mentored who are in their early 30s who have gotten into it sooner, but for me it was 44 when I locked in. I could see the rising for myself. I wasn't just doing this for other people. I wasn't just creating the work to be like... I really was in full drive, purposeful, living for myself," Oprah said.

Trisha shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and added a one-word response: "Amen."

The post comes just months after the actress celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 4.

This year's birthday also coincided with the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results. On the same day, Trisha was seen arriving by car at Vijay's residence in Chennai in a video that surfaced online.

Earlier that morning, the actor had visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, where she offered prayers during a quiet visit.

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid speculation about their relationship, though neither has responded to the rumours.

The duo has appeared together in Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

One of the most celebrated stars in South Indian cinema, Trisha has enjoyed a career spanning more than two decades. She has appeared in several successful Tamil and Telugu films and continues to be one of the industry's most popular leading ladies.

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