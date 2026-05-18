Inside Trisha Krishnan's Rs 10 Crore Chennai Home With Wooden Floors And A Walk-In Closet

Known for her timeless screen presence and understated elegance, Trisha Krishnan brings the same refined aesthetic to her home as well. The mix of earthy tones, stunning decor pieces, opulent floral arrangements and artfully designed corners gives her home a feel that is both incredibly cosy and chic.

According to a report by Times Entertainment, the property is valued at Rs 10 crore.

Take a look at her beautifully designed home that offers a glimpse into a style that is both personal and effortlessly elegant.

Aesthetics and Designs Of Trisha Krishnan's House

Trisha Krishnan's home features a choice of earthy shades, such as rust orange, beige, brown, and muted gold. The brick red sofas, complemented by brown drapes, serve as an ideal example of how these hues can craft an environment that feels opulent without coming across as over-the-top.

The pictures shared by the Karuppu star show how she loves to decorate the space with vibrant flowers to add a flush of colour and warmth. Instead of simply using flowers as decoration, she makes them an integral element of her living space.

Minimalist Luxury With Bold Accents

The living space is decorated with paintings, abstract works and collectables that lend the interior a genuinely distinctive and stylish character. These design elements also reflect Trisha's personal taste and inclinations when it comes to interior styling.

Trisha's home also features a walk-in closet, brimming with her outfits and luxurious bags. She lives with her fur baby, Izzy, and in one of the Instagram videos, they were spotted working out together. "Mumma says I can't eat her laces while she squats," the caption read.

The post features a room with a bed, beige curtains, and a wooden floor. In November 2025, she shared a carousel celebrating Izzy's birthday in her backyard, a spacious area surrounded by lush green trees and small plants.

Despite the elegance she embodies, the home remains very comfortable to live in. The open layout, the clean and orderly interiors, and the warm lighting are all factors that contribute to the cosy feel of the place.

Her approach to interior design is proof that true luxury can be found in minimalism.

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