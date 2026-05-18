The last messages sent by Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman found dead in Bhopal last week, have surfaced, pointing to signs of anxiety, emotional distress and a sense of being "trapped" in the days before her death.

In conversations with friends, she spoke about feeling stuck, missing home and struggling to find direction after marriage, even as she tried to downplay her condition.

Twisha, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging at her husband Samarth Singh's house in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Samarth Singh is a lawyer. The two had met on a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025.

Twisha was an MBA graduate and had worked in a company in Delhi for several years before her marriage.

'I Have Been Under Anxiety'

In a chat dated May 7 with a friend on WhatsApp, Twisha spoke about feeling anxious and uncertain about her life.

"I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are," she wrote.

She also warned her friend against rushing into marriage, saying, "Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. Filhal bas yahi kahungi. Call you sometime soon. (Don't rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking it through carefully. For now, that's all I'd say.)

Her friend responded with concern, asking her to call and saying, "I hope you are okay. Love you too. I am worried about you."

Twisha replied, "Main theek hoon. Mujhe bas ghar ki bahut yaad aati hai. Teri yaad aati hai." (I'm fine. I just miss home a lot. I miss you.)

'I Am Trapped'

In another chat on Instagram, Twisha appeared more distressed.

"I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (I am trapped, bro. You just make sure you don't get stuck.) Can't talk much. I will call when the time is right," she wrote.

Her friend replied: "I am worried about you. I love you so much."

Family Demands Fresh Post-Mortem

Following her death, Twisha's family staged a protest outside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence in Bhopal, demanding a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi. They said her body had remained at AIIMS Bhopal mortuary for five days.

Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma and cousin Ashish Sharma told NDTV that they have been struggling for justice and running from pillar to post in Bhopal since the day they arrived in the Madhya Pradesh capital after they got information their daughter is no more.

"The moment we realised that our daughter had died, the moment we got the call that she is no more, the three words that were spoken to us, we immediately started from Delhi, from Ajmer, the family came here. And after coming here, all we are seeing, all we have witnessed is horror," Ashish Sharma told NDTV.

"When we saw the body of my sister, the injuries that she was carrying, the continuous denial in admitting the crime, the repeated and continuous approach of the police to not get the FIR registered, the continuous struggle that we had, the entire family running from pillar to post, sometimes sitting in one thana, sometimes in the other thana, the women's commission, the mahila thana, the Human Rights Commission, the office of the commissioner of the police, we were made to run from pillar to post," the cousin said.

According to a short post-mortem report, Twisha's death was due to hanging. However, multiple injury marks were found on her body, raising further questions.

Dowry Harassment Allegations

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe allegations of dowry harassment against her husband Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

Twisha's family has accused both of murder. They also expressed concern that their influence could affect the local police investigation, claiming the accused had already secured anticipatory bail.