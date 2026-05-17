Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Calls Out Celebrities With Disrespectful Managers: "Every Artist Deserves Respect"

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has sparked a major conversation in the entertainment industry after announcing that he will no longer work with actors whose managers disrespect creative professionals and crew members. Hakim called out the celebrity team's toxic behaviour behind the scenes. He stressed that every artist deserves dignity and respect.

Why Aalim Hakim Does Not Want To Work With Celebs

In a post shared on Instagram, Hakim wrote, "RESPECT THE ARTISTS BEHIND THE STAR. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don't call them 'just staff'. Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up… there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine."

Highlighting the unseen struggles of artists and crew members in the industry, he added, "Many of these artists leave their homes before sunrise. Stand for endless hours. Miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace… Only to make sure the actor they work with looks and feels their absolute best. Creativity is not a small job, and respect should never depend on designation."

Aalim Hakim further talked about how managers speak rudely, humiliate crew or vent frustration on innocent staff for mistakes they did not make, creating a damaging environment. The hairstylist pointed out that actors often don't see how the conduct of their team outside the vanity van can tarnish their image and reputation. "A truly powerful star never needs people around them who insult others to prove importance," he continued.

Hakim announced that his team will no longer work with actors whose representatives disrespect, demean, or mistreat creative professionals or crew members. "Because talent deserves dignity. Hard work deserves kindness and every artist deserves respect. Respect is not a favour. Respect is basic humanity, and today, humanity itself has become a luxury. Thank You," he concluded.

Celebrities Reacts

Aalim Hakim's post quickly resonated with many in the industry, with several celebs coming forward to support and back his stance. In the comment section, RajKummar Rao wrote, "Absolutely Sir. Respect and Equality, two utmost important things."

Arjun Kapoor added, "With U on this @aalimhakim bhai." Farah Khan commented, "Well done, Aalim." Nimrat Kaur said, "Tremendous respect."

Several other celebs like Kajol, Pulkit Samrat, Chitrangda Singh, Aparshakti Khurana and Bobby Deol expressed their support for the hairstylist in the comment section.

Aalim Hakim is India's most prominent celebrity hairstylist and the director of the luxury salon brand Hakim's Aalim. He is highly sought after by Bollywood stars, South Indian film icons and elite athletes. Aalim is responsible for crafting iconic character transformations in mega-hits like Animal, Jailer, Sanju, Kabir Singh, Kalki 2898 AD and Chhaava.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Is All Heart As Shobhaa De Praises Her Cannes Look In Vietnamese Gown, Rs 6 Lakh Bag

