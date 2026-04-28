Inside Shreyas Iyer's Lavish Rs 12 Crore Mumbai Home With Gym And Sneaker Room

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer is known for his sharp style both on and off the field. While he has his roots in Thissur, Kerala, the athlete resides in Mumbai with his family.

His 4 BHK apartment is located on the 48th floor of the Lodha World Towers in Lower Parel. Shreyas reportedly bought the house in 2020 for approximately Rs 12 crore.

The apartment features warm wooden floors, neutral-toned decor, and expansive glass windows, bringing natural light and views of the skyline. It also includes four bedrooms, each carefully planned with attached bathrooms. The master suite serves as a lavish personal retreat that reflects Iyer's minimal yet elegant aesthetic.

One bedroom has reportedly been turned into a den, creating a separate area for relaxation or work, while another has been converted into a dedicated walk-in wardrobe that highlights his strong interest in fashion. The interiors prioritise comfort and style, complete with king-size beds and sophisticated furnishings. The living room functions as the core of the home, crafted to feel both cosy and vibrant. It serves as an ideal setting for spending time with family.

A highlight of Shreyas Iyer's residence is the expansive balcony, which offers stunning panoramic views of the Mumbai skyline. Fitted with cosy seating and potted plants, this outdoor area offers a peaceful retreat from the city's bustle.

A Home Gym

Fitness is critical for a pro athlete, which is why Shreyas Iyer maintains a dedicated gym at home. As per a report in No Broker, the space features mirrored walls and big windows that flood it with natural light. The setup makes it convenient for him to follow his intense training schedule.

As a sneakerhead, Shreyas has set aside an entire room for his extensive shoe collection of premium sneakers. The cricketer often shares glimpses of the space on his social media handles. It is carefully organised and displays a wide range of coveted pairs. It underscores a personal interest outside cricket and gives his home a distinctive character.

Bringing in another distinct element, the apartment features a dedicated gaming room. Shreyas uses this area to relax and pursue his hobby. It's fitted with comfortable seating, large screens, and his favourite gaming consoles.

His residence is a window into Shreyas Iyer's lifestyle, where luxury meets personal passion in every corner.