Chahatt Khanna Reveals She Takes No Medicines, Follows Ayurvedic Lifestyle

Chahatt Khanna, best known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is an influencer and a proponent of holistic wellness. From choosing awareness to aligning her energy levels to support her physical and mental well-being, the actor has gradually shifted towards an Ayurvedic lifestyle and now practises meditation.

A few days ago, she opened up about her wellness routine to Times Entertainment, sharing that her journey has been about healing and holistic wellness. From rejecting chemicals used in injectables to a shift towards conscious living, Chahatt Khanna's new routine is not just about feeling better and more energetic but also about self-discovery.

Chahatt Khanna's Ayurvedic Lifestyle

"Curiosity of knowing the root cause of physical suffering made me shift towards gaining deeper knowledge," she shared while describing what prompted this change in her lifestyle. She started her journey while seeking answers to questions she was curious about, and gradually it became a lifestyle.

Speaking about this shift, she added, "I've changed a lot, from eating before sunset to practising meditation and chakra healing. I've stopped consuming alcohol, and anything I feel carries low energy."

These shifts are not just about incorporating exercises into her everyday routine and staying away from toxic substances, but are also about giving importance to small things and understanding how minor changes can create a bigger impact.

"Even metals matter. I've moved to silver, copper, bronze, and iron because everything holds a frequency," she added.

Chahatt Khanna Avoids Chemicals, Injectables, And Beauty Treatments

This shift towards holistic well-being is not just about changing eating habits and everyday routines, but also about how she perceives and approaches everything. She is aware of Ayurvedic practices in the beauty space as well and is trying her best to lead a conscious life.

"I don't take chemicals in my body, whether through medicines, injectables, or beauty treatments. I've also reduced exposure to artificial elements and moved towards Ayurveda," the actor shared.

She does see giving up old habits as restricting herself. These choices are all about "becoming conscious". She further noted, "When you start listening, your body tells you what aligns and what doesn't."

These lifestyle changes reflect a deep impact. They don't just show up on the surface level, but they change your core. "I feel I've changed at a core level, patterns, health challenges, and even mental well-being."

"There comes a point where doing everything 'right' still doesn't feel aligned. For me, alignment is not something you force... "It's something you return to," Chahatt concluded.

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