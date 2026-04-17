37-Year-Old Kritika Kamra Opens Up On "Marrying Late"

On March 12, 2026, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur took over the internet with their dreamy wedding pictures. The couple got married on March 11, 2026, and the caption read, "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever."

Kritika was 37, and Gaurav was 44 (now 45) when they got married. If you go by the traditional conventions of Indian society, they both married "late" in life, but the Matka King actor considers it an advantage. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about the perks of marrying late.

Kritika Kamra On Marrying Late

It has been only a month since the couple exchanged their vows in an intimate ceremony, and the actor said that the feeling is still sinking in. "I feel the same so far. Sometimes, I have to wake up and remind myself I have a husband now. It feels the same, and that's how it should be," she shared.

Diving into the benefits of marrying late, she added that when you marry a little late, you are sure of it and can decide independently. "One of the things about marrying late in life is that you're very sure when you do it, and you do it your way. All my decisions are independent. So is the case with Gaurav," she added.

She also opened up about ditching a destination wedding, which is a trend among celebrities and influencers, and opting for an intimate ceremony at her home in Mumbai. She further acknowledged that both of them started working early in life and built a life in Mumbai. It felt right to them to get married in the city where their dreams came true and which they now call home.

"We didn't want a destination wedding. We wanted to do it at home," she said, adding that she feels lucky that their home has space to host their loved ones, which in itself is a luxury in Mumbai, where even a square foot of space comes with an exorbitantly high price tag. "This is where we found ourselves. We found each other. So it's just, it was perfect."

Kritika Kamra On Seeing Gaurav Kapur Vulnerable On Their Wedding Day

When Kritika entered the room as a bride, Gaurav welled up and got emotional. Speaking about the moment, the actor said that she had seen her husband vulnerable before, but never like that. "I was in disbelief," she added.

"I was getting ready inside. I was absolutely unaware of what was happening outside. I came out to see this guy, just so emotional, and tears in everybody's eyes when I walked into the room. I was just in disbelief," she shared.

Kritika Kamra's Matka King is set to release on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video. The fictional series is based on the real-life Matka barons of Mumbai.

Also Read | Dancer Shakti Mohan Reveals She Is Happy Single: 'I Was Cheated On, Don't Want Boys In My Life'