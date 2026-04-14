Dancer Shakti Mohan Reveals She Is Happy Single: 'I Was Cheated On, Don't Want Boys In My Life'

Irrespective of where you live in this world, every culture frowns upon an unmarried and childless woman in her 30s. God forbid if she is single in her 40s, aunties around her make it a point to make her feel like she has sinned. Not that it matters to her, but she becomes the centre of attraction at any gathering.

It is almost unthinkable for society to leave a woman alone or entertain the fact that she is single by choice (and not because there is something wrong with her). Choreographer and dancer Shakti Mohan, who is 40, is also going through a similar phase.

"Many people ask me a lot about my marriage. My father asked me yesterday only if I have found someone. My mother wants me to live with someone. She tells me to make a boyfriend at least," she shared while speaking to Siddharth Kannan.

"I Am Really Having Fun," Says Shakti Mohan

The dancer shared that while people, including her parents, keep asking her about her marriage plans, she is living a happy life and enjoying her work.

"I am really having fun with my work and running my studio. I don't feel that there is something missing. This is society's thinking that you need to have someone in your life," she said.

"If I am happy this way, then what's the problem?" she asked.

"If I get somebody good then I am not saying no, but when no one is there, then why should I push myself to look in that direction?" she added, pointing out that marrying late is better than being with the wrong person.

Shakti Mohan Reveals She Was Cheated In A Relationship

During her candid conversation with the television host, Shakti Mohan revealed, "I was cheated on in a relationship. I immediately broke up."

However, she shared that her mother told her that he was a nice boy, they had been together for three years, and she should have let go. "Boys are like this. You accept it," her mother told her.

"But I told her that I will not accept this in my life. If boys are like this, I don't want boys in my life," Shakti further shared.

"My mother saw me crying for months. I didn't know the concept of cheating. If someone cheats on you, you can never forget that, and then, you doubt everyone," the choreographer added.

She further opened up about the fact that she caught her partner cheating, but he denied the allegations when she confronted him. He sought her forgiveness and tried to get back together, but she chose herself and never looked back.

Shakti Mohan Says She Does Not Want To Have Children

Not every woman in this world wants to experience the joys of pregnancy and motherhood. While society makes us believe that women are nurturing and naturally have maternal instincts, wanting to be a mother is a different ballgame altogether.

Speaking on the subject, Shakti Mohan said, "I don't have maternal instincts. I am a great aunt, and I am the number one person for my nephew, but I still don't have maternal instincts. I don't want to have children for myself."

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