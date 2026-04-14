Sadhguru Talks About Fear Of Failure With Alia Bhatt: "Nobody Has Seen Me Cry"

In the last week of March 2026, Sadhguru and Alia Bhatt sat down for a spiritual conversation in Chennai. The JITO Chennai Plus-organised event, titled In Conversation With The Mystic, grabbed everyone's attention.

From the Jigra star seeking parenting advice to the spiritual leader talking about fear of failure and living in the age of the internet, the two engaged in a meaningful discussion. The live video can be watched on the official YouTube channel of Sadhguru.

Sadhguru Teaches Alia Bhatt How To Deal With Fear Of Failure

During the conversation, Alia Bhatt said, "Sometimes chasing dreams means success, but a lot of the time it means seeing the failure. I want to talk a little bit about failure."

Sadhguru interrupted and said, "I can also talk about my failures," to which the actor replied, "Yes, please do."

"I feel, we fear failure. As my daughter is growing up, she is always trying to win, 'I came first,' even if somebody else came first. She said, 'No, but she cheated.' And I say, 'No, she came first.'"

Hearing the actor's anecdotes about her daughter Raha, the spiritual leader joked, "Second plan for the Presidential elections in the United States."

The actor further added that fear of failure is real and asked Sadhguru to share his wisdom for the youth who are chasing their dreams or want to chase their dreams but are not seeing success.

"I'll cry on your shoulder a little bit, please," he said, adding with a laugh, "Nobody has seen me crying, so let me cry a little bit."

Alia said that he should, because, according to her, crying is healthy, and the spiritual leader burst out laughing.

Sharing his journey, the spiritual guru said, "When I was 25 years of age, one day I realised, if I take my hands off my psychological process, every cell in my body bursts forth with ecstasy. Literally. Every cell in the body drips ecstasy."

"So if you are like this within you, what is working, and what is not working, is not a concern. You'll do everything to your best," he added.

Sadhguru Tells Alia Bhatt That One Must Be A Blissful Failure

He reiterated his epiphany he experienced at the age of 25. He wondered what he was doing or what was happening to him. "When I understood the mechanics of what is doing this to me, then I sat down and made a plan."

"I sat down, and geographically I made a plan for the world that in two and a half years, I will make this whole world blissful because who would not want to be blissful? No price, no cost, no drink, no drug. Simply sit here and boom! You are gone," he added.

He added that after almost 40 years of working seven days a week, 365 days a year, for 18-20 hours a day, with a few thousand volunteers, he claimed that he and his non-profit organisation, the Isha Foundation, have touched only 2 billion lives, while the population of the world is 8.3 billion.

"I know I will die a failure, but I am a blissful failure. This is my blessing to everybody. You must be a blissful failure because you set petty goals for yourself, once you achieve them, and you say, 'I did it. I did it.' What's that?" he asked.

"For human potential, you must think of what you cannot do in this lifetime. You must aim for something that cannot be done in this lifetime. If you take a few steps, the next generation will take the next step," the spiritual leader explained.

"If you are blissful, who the hell cares? Somebody thinks you are a failure, somebody thinks you are successful, that's not the point," he concluded.

Alia Bhatt reiterated his words, saying, "We must be blissful failures."

Also Read | Sadhguru Advises Alia Bhatt To Learn How To Live From Daughter Raha: "What's There For You To Teach"