Sadhguru Advises Alia Bhatt To Learn How To Live From Daughter Raha: "What's There For You To Teach"

A few weeks ago, the internet was abuzz with Alia Bhatt seeking parenting advice from Sadhguru. Hosted by JITO Chennai Plus (Jain International Trade Organisation), the program was titled In Conversation With The Mystic. The actor and the spiritual leader discussed parenting, the age of the internet and trolls, fear of failure, and how much a person should sleep.

In one of the segments, Alia Bhatt asked Sadhguru for parenting advice. "Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?" she asked.

The spiritual leader replied, "A worried parent is not a good parent." He cautioned the actor that an anxious parent does not benefit the child, and they end up harming themselves by worrying so much.

Replying to this, the actor said, "I don't think you can take worry out of it [parenthood]. I think you [Sadhguru] would admit."

But this was not where the conversation ended. Now that the full video has been released on Sadhguru's official YouTube channel, we also know that he advised her to learn how to live life from her 3.5‑year‑old daughter.

Sadhguru Advises Alia Bhatt To Learn How To Live Life From Raha

Alia Bhatt asked Sadhguru about parenting and sought his advice on the subject. Since embracing motherhood on November 6, 2022, she has often taken to Instagram to share the parenting books she reads.

"When you have a child, drop this idea that you have to teach something. I know you are a wonderful woman, but between you and your 3.5-year-old daughter, who is more joyful?" asked Sadhguru.

Alia said, "Raha."

He explained that parents should instead act as consultants for life. "What is there for you to teach?" he asked, jokingly.

"You must let them. You must watch," he said, adding, "A child is much closer to life than you are."

He also asked Alia to simply observe her daughter as she grows up. There is not much to teach because adults often see life only from their own perspective and tend to fuss over everything.

The spiritual leader further added that children between the ages of three and six are usually joyful and bursting with laughter, whereas adults often are not. "You had somebody to work hard to make you unhappy. Today, somebody has to work hard to make you happy," he explained.

In the latter segment, Sadhguru confessed that he sleeps only four to four-and-a-half hours a day. Hearing this, Alia appeared shocked and shared that she sleeps eight to nine hours a day. The spiritual leader jokingly asked, "Then when do you live?"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha and Love & War, both slated to release this year.

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