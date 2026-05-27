Why Is Vijay Called 'Thalapathy', Mammootty 'Mammukka'? Breaking Down South Stars' Iconic Nicknames

"I cannot repay my fans for what they have done for me. They have given me so much love... the only thing I can do for my fans is to never stop working, and to do films till the very end," Shah Rukh Khan once said.

And he is not the only one who has witnessed the power of fans. Priyanka Chopra once spoke about the fandom that Indian stars witness at home versus what others experience across the globe.

In India, people don't just see an actor as an artist; their admiration goes far beyond that. From following their favourite star's fashion, hairstyle, and even diet to travelling long distances and standing in queues for hours just to catch a glimpse, fandom often turns into a deeply personal devotion.

This admiration takes the shape of devotion in South India. Admirers collectively confer upon a nickname or two to their favourite star, and the entire crowd refer to them by that name. For example, 'Thalapathy' is the nickname of actor-turned politician Vijay, the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

What is interesting is that many of these nicknames - especially those bestowed upon Tamil and Malayalam cinema stars - carry deeper meanings in their respective languages, reflecting the immense admiration and affection their fans have for them.

South Indian Superstars, Their Nicknames, And What They Mean

Rajinikanth's fans call him Thalaivar. The famous Lungi Dance from Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, paid tribute to him.

Decoding his title, Bharathi B, who teaches Tamil to senior secondary students, explained, "Thalaivar means a leader or a chief. His admirers gave him this name in the 1990s after his political speeches and larger-than-life roles. Fans began calling him Thalaivar because he was seen as a leader both on and off screen. The 1992 film Annamalai cemented it with the dialogue - 'Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathaiyum seiven, Thalaivar' ("I will do what I say, and I will also do what I don't say)"

Kamal Haasan is referred to as Aandavar, which means God or Lord. The expert explained that the word emerged from his 2003 film Anbe Sivam, where his character is referred to as Aandavar. Fans adopted it to signal his god-like status in acting craft and intellect.

Similarly, people fondly call Chief Minister Vijay 'Thalapathy', which means a general. Dr Kalaiselvi Venkatesan, Tamil language expert, Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chennai, told NDTV, "He is likened to a general who leads from the forefront, just like during wars when a general would lead from the forefront."

Admirers call Ajith Kumar 'Thala'. Experts mentioned that this name was given to him in 2001 when his film Dheena was released. His name was Thala, and it soon became his identity off-screen. In the Tamil language, Thala means head. As fans call him by his nickname, they are referring to him as an important part of their daily lives. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also referred by Chennai Super Kings fans as Thala.

Vijay Sethupathi is called Makkal Selvan, meaning 'People's Treasure', by his supporters. Dr Kalaiselvi Venkatesan explained that he is like the boy next door, whom we meet every day. "Quite a common person, who is liked by all types of people," she added.

Mohanlal is fondly called Lalettan. Explaining the meaning, Sunitha Kumari K, trained graduate teacher in Malayalam, Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School, said, "The word Lalettan carries affectionate, familiarity, emotional closeness and respect."

She added that fans are not placing Mohanlal above society like a distant king, but are symbolically bringing him into the family structure. He becomes the admired elder brother of the public imagination. "In Kerala culture, calling someone 'Ettan' implies warmth and trust, not merely status," she added. So, Lal comes from his name Mohanlal and Ettan as an elder.

Mammootty is called Mammookka, which comes from 'mammoo', an affectionate term. Ikka, on the other hand, is used by the Malayalam Muslim community to refer to a brother. The name signifies dignity, seniority, authority, and emotional attachment.

Hero-Worship In South India

Bharathi B said, "The titles function like honorifics given to kings or saints in Tamil tradition, and bestowing a pattam (title) is an old cultural act."

Sunitha Kumari K explained that fandom is almost like a second identity for South Indian stars, and it overlaps with language, pride, culture, and regional identity.

Dr Kalaiselvi Venkatesan further noted that all these titles are the power of expression. "One way we can say that the type of acting they have done on the silver screen echoes in the hearts of their followers."

In South India, the biggest superstars don't have fans, they have devotees supporting them on and off screen. Jana Nayagan star and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is a living example.

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