Vijay's Hairstylist Calls Tamil Nadu Chief Minister A "True Gentleman": 'He Always Cares For People'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, giving the state its first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in nearly six decades. May 10 was historic in more than one way, but it was particularly special for Jagadish Awasthi.

Vijay Hairstylist Praises Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

The 30-year-old hairstylist recently recalled his experience of working with the actor-turned-politician. "I can say it's one of the most amazing moments of my life to have witnessed him on stage with that aura," he shared with The Indian Express.

Praising Chief Minister Vijay, he noted, "He is truly a gentleman. He is always patient with everyone around. Even while doing his hair, he has a good level of patience. He is calm and always cares for the people around him. In that way, he is one of the sweetest people I have ever worked with. I am glad he is now the CM."

Jagadish Awasthi Has Collaborated With Vijay For Many Films

Awashti first began working with Vijay in 2019 for Bigil. After that, they collaborated for more films, including Beast, Master, Leo, Varisu, G.O.A.T, and the much-awaited release Jana Nayagan.

"I always wanted to work in films since my 10th grade, and when I found my way through some established hair stylists after doing courses and working in a salon, word spread. That's how I got the opportunity to meet Vijay sir for Bigil," he remembered.

Speaking about the Beast star's hairstyles over the years, the stylist revealed, "Vijay is known for his naturally thick, healthy hair volume. So, yes, all his hair is original and naturally dense. Therefore, I have to style it according to his appearances and the demands of the moment."

"I remember when we finished shooting for Master. At that time, Sir told me, 'Well done, boy!' That moment was very special for me," Awasthi shared, remembering how Vijay praised him for his work.

He also talked about the viral look from Leo in 2023, in which the salt-and-pepper look left the Internet in a frenzy. "The falling hair over the forehead was his idea," he revealed.

The stylist also did the Chief Minister's hair in all of his campaign appearances since 2023, including events and audio launches.

As Chief Minister Vijay continues with his duty to serve the citizens of Tamil Nadu, Awasthi congratulated him. "Big congratulations, Sir. This victory is not just a political success, but the trust and belief of the people. Wishing him a remarkable tenure ahead."

He also had a few tips for the young generation looking to make a name for themselves as hairstylists. "Don't just learn hairstyles-learn to read people. Technique gets attention, but understanding personality, confidence, camera angles, fashion, and presence is what makes a real artist unforgettable. Trends change every season, but your signature and professionalism are what build a lasting name."

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