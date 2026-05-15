Madhuri Dixit's Secret To Glowing Skin At 59: Cleanser, Toner, Sunscreen, And More

Madhuri Dixit turns 59 today. The actor continues to impress fans with her glowing skin and healthy hair. While many celebrities rely on complicated beauty treatments, the star keeps things simple and consistent. In her YouTube videos, the actor shared the skincare and haircare habits she follows to maintain that fresh glow even today.

Healthy Skin Starts From Within

Before talking about products or routines, Madhuri Dixit stressed the importance of healthy eating and hydration. According to her, skincare is not only about what you apply to your face.

“All of this contributes to having healthy skin, along with how you wash and what you put on it…Drink lots of water to moisturise your skin and body,” she shared.

Madhuri Dixit's Morning Skincare Routine

Madhuri Dixit starts her day with a good cleanser to remove dirt and refresh the skin.

The actor follows it up with toner, and rose water is her personal favourite. “I love rose water. Just make sure you get a good quality one,” she said.

Next comes vitamin C serum, which she applies regularly as part of her skincare routine.

Madhuri believes moisturiser should depend on your skin type. “If you have oily skin, you can go with a water-based [moisturiser], and if you have dry skin, you can go with a thicker creamy moisturiser,” she suggested.

She finishes her AM routine with sunscreen to protect her skin.

Madhuri Dixit Nighttime Skincare Routine

Madhuri Dixit stressed that sleeping with makeup on is a big mistake. “A lot of us have started using makeup, even in our ordinary lives or when working or going out. So, it's very important that you cleanse your face of all the makeup,” she explained.

She usually removes makeup with a cleansing balm. Sometimes, she also uses micellar water with wipes before washing her face again with a gentle cleanser.

After cleansing, she applies toner and vitamin C serum once more. “I apply the serum twice daily, but you can skip it,” she added.

Her nighttime routine ends with moisturiser, under-eye cream, and lip balm to keep the skin hydrated overnight.

Madhuri Dixit's DIY Hair Mask

Apart from skincare, Madhuri also shared a simple homemade hair mask she uses for soft and shiny hair. The mask includes mashed banana, coconut oil, and honey.

According to the actor, bananas help deeply nourish and soften the hair. Coconut oil helps reduce frizz and restore shine, while honey smoothens the hair shaft and adds volume.

Madhuri said she uses this DIY mask once every 20 days. People with frizzier hair can use it more often, even once a week.

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