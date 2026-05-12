How To Care For Skin And Hair While Taking Mounjaro For Weight Loss, Delhi Dermatologist Shares Tips

When it comes to medications like Mounjaro, most discussions tend to focus on metabolic benefits and weight-related outcomes. However, another aspect of the weight loss drug often receives less attention. Changes in the body can sometimes affect skin texture and hair health.

Gurveen Waraich Garekar, a Delhi- and Gurugram-based dermatologist, says being aware of these possibilities beforehand can help people better prepare and manage their routine more effectively. In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "Don't take Mounjaro without watching this video. Skin and hair care, you must follow if you're taking Mounjaro or planning to take one."

1. Check Nutrient Levels

Hair loss is a major side effect associated with rapid weight loss. Preparing your body with the right nutrient levels and skincare routine before you begin can help mitigate these side effects. "Make sure your B12, Vitamin D, calcium and ferritin levels are adequate," Gurveen mentions.

2. Hit Your Protein Target

Aim for 1g of protein per kg of body weight daily. It supports both hair strength and skin elasticity, helping prevent sagging and stretch marks.

3. Skip Damaging Hair Treatments

Avoid salon texture treatments, like keratin or smoothing systems. "Start a hair supplement and consult your dermatologist for specific recommendations," she adds.

4. Prioritise Weight Training And Hydration

Aim for 2–3 litres of water daily to combat dehydration, which is a common cause of skin dryness and fatigue while taking Mounjaro. The dermatologist recommends focusing more on weight training than cardio to reduce skin sagging. "Keep skin well moisturised, especially stretch-mark-prone areas," she says.

5. Use Sunscreen And Retinoids Daily

Combining daily sunscreen and retinoids is considered the gold-standard topical strategy for managing skin changes associated with Mounjaro. While Mounjaro promotes weight loss, these skincare essentials may help maintain skin structure and reduce the gaunt appearance sometimes linked to rapid weight loss.

It is recommended to speak with a dermatologist or your prescribing doctor, especially if you notice severe hair loss or skin rashes.

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