Why Mom-To-Be Karishma Tanna Wants Pregnant Women To Walk Daily: 'Helps Ease Swelling, Stiffness'

Taking to Instagram on April 6, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera announced they are expecting their first child, due in August 2026. The couple shared adorable pictures in which Karishma sported a cap with 'mom' embroidered on it, while Varun wore one with 'dad' written on it.

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, the actor has been sharing videos of herself working out in the gym, getting her hair cut, going for a swim, and strength training. In the latest video, she has a piece of advice for all moms-to-be: walk.

Karishma Tanna Encourages Pregnant Women To Walk Daily

The Hush Hush actor recently shared a video on Instagram. She captioned it, "Hey preggos!!! Let's do this."

"Hi guys! Just a small reminder to all mamas-to-be out there, one thing that genuinely helps me during pregnancy is walking. Even a small daily walk makes such a difference, physically and mentally. And trust me, pregnancy is beautiful, but yes, the weight gain, the way the body changes, and tiredness; it's all real," the actor began her video.

"And that's exactly why movement becomes very very important. I mean no pressure, but just stay active, strong, and connected to your body (sic)," she added.

Further sharing her routine, she said, "Like even 20-30 minutes of daily walking will help you with swelling, stiffness, mood swings, sleep, digestion, and honestly, it just makes you feel better."

The Scoop star further encouraged pregnant women to be gentle with themselves. "But don't completely stop moving. Your body will thank you later. And I will thank you later. Lots of love," she concluded in the video.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married in February 2022. The actor last featured in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, a series based on an intrepid crime reporter, Jagruti Vora. It earned the award for Best Asian TV Series at the Asian Content Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023. The actor also won the Best Actress award.

Tanna has featured in Lahore Confidential, Dosti: Friends Forever, Sanju, Grand Masti, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Her series lineup includes Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Viraasat.

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