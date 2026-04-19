Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the internet today as they announced their second pregnancy in the cutest way possible. The couple shared a picture of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. In the caption, they used evil-eye emojis, indicating protection of their small family from nazar.

From Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Danish Pandor, celebrities congratulated the couple as their family is set to grow by two feet. Here is a look back at July 2024, when Deepika Padukone shared a five-minute workout routine from her first pregnancy.

When Deepika Padukone Shared A 5-Minute Workout During Her First Pregnancy

Since July is Self-Care Month, the actor took to Instagram to share how she loves to work out and that if it becomes difficult to find time, she ensures to practise Viparita Karani (legs-up-the-wall pose).

"But why celebrate 'Self-Care Month' when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day?" she asked in the caption.

"It's no secret that I love a good workout. And that I don't work out to 'look good' but in fact to 'feel fit'. Exercise has been part of my lifestyle for as long as I can remember," she further added.

"However, whenever I can't fit in a workout, I practice *This Simple 5-Minute Routine. TBT, I practice this routine every day! I find it especially useful after a long flight or even just to decompress," the 40-year-old actor shared.

Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)

Viparita Karani comes from Sanskrit. Viparita means inverted, and Karani means action. "This active inversion position is also called the restful inversion," Deepika wrote in her caption.

The pose is quite simple. All you have to do is lie on a yoga mat with your legs resting against a wall. "From calming the nervous system to strengthening immune health, this ancient posture offers so much, especially in our stressful and busy world," the actor shared.

You can practise it after waking up to support the lymphatic and glymphatic systems, boost the immune system, promote the flow of oxygenated blood to the upper body, stimulate lymphatic fluid flow, and gently open the hips and hamstrings.

People also perform it before winding down to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, enhance rest, and promote digestion for better sleep. It also helps to ease restless legs.

Pregnant women must use a cushion or bolster for support. This exercise can help them find relief from feelings of heaviness, aching muscles, joints, and swollen feet and ankles. It alleviates water retention and reduces pressure on the lower back and hips.

Deepika Padukone also cautioned that people with glaucoma and uncontrolled high blood pressure should refrain from practising it.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua on September 8, 2024.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Says Every Cliche About Motherhood Is True: "I Have More Respect For My Mother Now"