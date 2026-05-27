Ranveer Singh's Old Clip Asking Sadhguru About 'Purpose Of Life' Goes Viral Amid <i>Don 3</i> Controversy

Ranveer Singh is currently embroiled in a controversy after being banned by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over his abrupt exit from Don 3. Now a clip of his conversation with Sadhguru, held on July 21, 2018 at the IIM Bangalore Alumni Leadership Conclave (IIMBue 2018), has been reshared by Sadhguru on social media.

When Ranveer Singh Asked What The Internet Wants To Ask Sadhguru

Ranveer Singh revealed to the spiritual leader, "Yesterday I put a tweet out saying I'm meeting Sadhguruji tomorrow. What should I ask him? And 80% was, what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of life?"

Sadhguru answered, "When you ask what is the purpose of life, essentially you are asking what is the use of life. There is no use; even if you are not born, everything would be fine. Believe me, actually it would be better. There is no purpose. Life is a phenomenon beyond these nonsensical logical calculations about what is the purpose of this, what is the purpose of that, what is the use of this? There is no use. It is just that life is a bigger phenomenon than your intellect."

Why Has It Gone Viral Again

The clip was re-shared at a time when Ranveer Singh is dealing with the controversy around exiting Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

The controversy began after Ranveer Singh reportedly walked out of Don 3 after months of pre-production and after a promotional video featuring him had already been released. Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, is said to have suffered losses of nearly Rs 45 crore due to the actor's sudden departure.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has clarified that its recent action against Ranveer Singh over his sudden exit from Don 3 is not a "ban", but a temporary non-cooperation directive. During an interview with ETimes, Ashoke Pandit explained, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can't ban people. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, you know, will not work with him. It's my choice whether I want to work with him or not."

He further added, "So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that, wherever he is there, you will not work till the time this issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend that will start."

While FWICE maintains that the matter can still be resolved through discussion, the industry body has made it clear that its non-cooperation directive will remain in place until both sides reach a settlement.

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