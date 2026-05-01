Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar To Make His Debut, Deepika Padukone To Skip

Met Gala 2026 is around the corner. The event will take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year's theme is "Costume Art," with the dress code titled "Fashion Is Art."

There were reports that Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone would grace the Met Gala this year. However, sources close to NDTV have confirmed that Karan Johar is indeed attending the Met Gala, whereas Deepika Padukone is not. This is going to be Karan Johar's first Met Gala appearance.

The source also informed us that Deepika is currently on vacation with her husband and actor, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika And Ranveer's Second Pregnancy Announcement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their second pregnancy with a joint post on Instagram. The image showed their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit. In the caption, Deepika shared two evil eye emoticons.



Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in a grand wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The celebrations included two ceremonies, reflecting Deepika's Konkani heritage and Ranveer's Sindhi roots.

The couple first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they got engaged in 2015 and made their relationship public ahead of their wedding in 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.

Talking about Met Gala 2026, Indian viewers can watch the Met Gala red carpet live on Vogue's YouTube channel, with coverage beginning at around 6:00 pm EDT, which is 3:30 am IST on May 5. The event is co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, with Lisa serving on the host committee, setting the stage for a star-studded evening.



Also Read: Pics: Pregnant Deepika Padukone With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town