No Flights Due To Iran War, Deepika Padukone Had To Pull Out Of Paris Fashion Week

Deepika Padukone was scheduled to attend the Fall/Winter show for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton on March 10 in Paris.

Amid the Iran-Israel war that disrupted flight services worldwide, the actress cancelled the trip.

Deepika has been one of the brand's global ambassadors since 2022.

Sources close to the actor said she had confirmed her presence and was scheduled to reach Paris on March 9. However, her team cancelled the trip after discussions with the fashion house, prioritising her safety.

Last year, the actor walked the ramp for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week and shared glamorous pictures on Instagram.

Deepika can be seen posing on a rooftop with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

She wore an oversized winter jacket teamed with black leggings. She amped up her glamour quotient with a hat, black gloves, black heels, and ruby-red lips.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika simply captioned them "LVFW25." Ranveer Singh and other celebrities commented. Ranveer wrote, "Lord have mercy on me," and added an emoji.

Orry wrote, "What's that? A hat? A crazy funky junky hat," and dropped a series of love emojis.

Sophie Choudhry wrote, "Love," followed by a string of emojis.

A fan wrote, "Elegance at its finest! Stunning."

Deepika Padukone has made her presence felt on the global stage in recent years.

From presenting at the Oscars to attending Cartier's silver jubilee celebrations in Dubai and the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, Deepika proves why she's at the top of her game.

In films, she was last seen in the multi-starrer Singham Again (2024). She has been shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's King since last year.