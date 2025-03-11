Deepika Padukone's Vintage Charm At Paris Fashion Week Prompts This Reaction From Ranveer Singh: "Lord Have Mercy On Me"

Deepika Padukone attended the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week recently. The Padmaavat actor shared oh-so-glamorous pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Deepika can be seen posing on a rooftop against the background of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Deepika wore an over-sized winter jacket, teaming it up with a pair of black leggings. She amped up her glamour quotient with a hat, a pair of black gloves, black heels and a tinge of ruby lips.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika simply wrote in the caption, "LVFW25." Ranveer Singh and other celebrities commented on Deepika's pictures. Ranveer Singh wrote, "Lord have mercy on me" and dropped an emoji.

Orry wrote, "What's that? A hat? A crazy funky junky hat" and dropped a series of love emojis.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Love" and shared a string of emojis.

A fan wrote, " Elegance at its finest! Stunning."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Deepika is the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier. Along with Deepika Padukone, several international stars including Emma Stone, Jaden Smith, Zhou Dongyu, Jennifer Connelly, Ana De Armas were spotted at the Louis Vuitton show. K-Pop star Lisa was also a part of the event.

Last month, Deepika made a gorgeous appearance at Cartier's silver jubilee celebrations in Dubai. This outing marked Deepika Padukone's first overseas appearance after embracing motherhood.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Prior to Paris Fashion Week, Deepika was at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi. At the summit, Deepika spoke about daughter Dua.

She revealed her last Google search was parenting-related. "Definitely some mommy question like 'when will my baby stop spitting up' or something to that effect," she admitted.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD.