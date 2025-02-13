Deepika Padukone Makes Her First Overseas Appearance Post-Childbirth In Dubai. See Pics

Deepika Padukone, the global brand ambassador for the French jewellery brand Cartier since 2022, made a gorgeous appearance at the brand's silver jubilee celebrations in Dubai. This outing marks Deepika Padukone's first overseas appearance after embracing motherhood.

For the occasion, Deepika Padukone wore a flowy black custom-made gown by Monica and Karishma. She kept her hair tied in a neat bun. Deepika accentuated her glamorous look with kohl-rimmed eyes. She let her 63.76-carat necklace do all the talking.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote in the caption, "An exquisite evening with my friends at Cartier." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone's stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared a few glimpses of the event. Take a look:

Prior to this, Deepika walked the ramp for designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee at his brand's silver jubilee celebrations. Deepika channeled her retro and boho vibes in the look.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Deepika Padukone recently shared a teaser from the upcoming episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025. The video begins with a student asking Ms Padukone about the important things they can do to improve their mental health. She advised them to express themselves and never suppress their feelings, whether with family or friends.

"Always express, never suppress. Be it with anybody," she said.

The 39-year-old actress has opened up about her battle with depression on the show.

"I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best," she said. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl Dua in September (2024). On the work front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-universe Singham Again.