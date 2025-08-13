Indian Man Calls Dubai One Of The Best Cities In The World, Here's Why

A video of an Indian-origin man explaining why Dubai is regarded as one of the best cities in the world has gone viral, sparking a lively discussion on social media. In the video, the man who goes by Gaurav on Instagram shared how a small act of kindness by a senior management staff member at a medical clinic touched his heart. He declared that Dubai is one of the best cities in the world, not just for its government and amenities but also for the wonderful people who live there.

In the video, the man shared that he went to a clinic in Dubai after feeling sick. At the clinic, he couldn't find any water dispensers dispensing hot water, so he approached someone from management and asked for assistance. The man said that he was surprised after the person, who turned out to be a senior staff member from Kerala, requested him to be seated and got him warm water from the pantry.

Touched by this gesture, the man said, "Literally, bande ne dil jeet liya. Suit pehn kar banda mujhe paani garam karke de raha hai (How can I forget this? Literally, the guy has won my heart. Wearing a suit, the guy prepared hot water for me)."

Watch the video below:

At the end of the video, the man said that a country's greatness is not just determined by government facilities, but also by its citizens' civic sense and consideration.

"This is Dubai, isko logon ne Dubai banaya hai, sirf yahan ki Government ne nahi (This is Dubai, people have made it Dubai, not just the government here)," he said.

"I think India mein bhi ye chiz karna chahiye. So thank you, thank you so much for helping me. Jab bhi mauka mile zaroor kisi ki help karein (I think this should be done in India as well. So thank you, bro, thank you so much for helping me. Whenever you get a chance, please help someone)," the man concluded.

Internet users were quick to react to the clip with heart and clapping emojis. "This looks like prime medical clinic," one user commented. "Our King faisal branch is always the best," said another.