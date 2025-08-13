Video: Group Of Men Run Out Of Indian Restaurant In UK Without Paying Rs 23,000 Bill

A video going viral on social media has captured the moment a group of 'dine and dashers' were caught running out of an Indian restaurant in Northampton, England, without paying their bill. According to The Independent, the incident took place at the Saffron restaurant on August 4. The clip, shared by the restaurant on Facebook, shows the men entering the restaurant and placing their food orders. Another video shows them leaving their table and running out of the restaurant's door, with a waiter following in hot pursuit.

According to a bill later posted by the restaurant on Facebook, the group consumed 197.30 pounds (approximately Rs 23,000) worth of food, which included a selection of curries, lamb chops, and other dishes.

Following the incident, the restaurant issued an appeal to identify the suspects. "Warning to Local Businesses. Last night at approximately 10:15 PM, four young men entered our restaurant, enjoyed a full meal, and left without paying. This kind of behaviour isn't just theft, it affects hardworking small businesses and our local community," the eatery wrote.

"We have reported the incident to the police, and footage has been handed over. We urge neighbouring businesses to stay alert. If you recognise these individuals or have any information, please contact us directly or report it to the police. Help us hold these people accountable, there's no place for this kind of behaviour in our community. Name and shame. let's protect each other," it added.

According to The Independent, Northamptonshire Police said they are investigating the incident as a theft and urged anyone with information to contact them on 101.

The incident has sparked outrage online. "If you can't afford it, eat at home then! Why are people so lazy to cook these days?" one user said.

"This is why you swipe a card before they're seated. They don't look like they can afford a McDonald's, never mind a 200 pounds restaurant bill," commented another.

"That's bloody disgusting someone knows them," expressed a third user.

"Despicable behaviour!" reacted another.

"Hope they get caught disgraceful behaviour," said one user.