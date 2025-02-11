Deepika Padukone Talks About Mental Health On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025

The second episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025', set to air on Wednesday, will feature Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who will engage with students on the importance of mental health and well-being. A video shared by the actress shows a glimpse of the event in which she talks about the significance of mental well-being, particularly in the context of education.

The video begins with a student asking Ms Padukone about the important things they can do to improve their mental health. To which, she advised them to always express themselves and never suppress their feelings, whether with family or friends.

"Always express, never suppress. Be it with anybody," she said.

The 39-year-old actress will also open up about her battle with depression on the show.

"I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best," she said.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha' is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we'll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode... #PPC2025," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the "exam warriors" (referring to the students) want to discuss mental health and wellbeing.

"Therefore, this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has an episode specially dedicated to this topic which will play tomorrow, 12th February. And we have @deepikapadukone, who is very passionate about this subject, talking about it," he said.

PM Modi launched the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Monday with an interaction with students at Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery. He gave many tips to students on how to control stress during exams, meditation, and leadership.

Apart from Ms Padukone, many famous personalities will be attending the show such as: Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Boxer Mary Kom, Athlete Avani Lekhara, Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, FoodPharmer (Revant Himatsingka), and Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary). Business leaders such as Sonali Sabharwal and Radhika Gupta will also be in attendance.

Launched in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is held annually to help students of classes 6 to 12 overcome exam stress and pressure. During the event, participants get a chance to ask the Prime Minister questions. The online registration for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025 started on December 14, 2024, and concluded on January 14, 2025.

This year, 36 students from each state and union territory have been selected to engage directly with PM Modi.