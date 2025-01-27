Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone's <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Is Now The Third Highest-Grossing Re-Release In India

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin made its return to Indian theatres on January 3.

On its opening day, the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned Rs 1.90 crore, marking the second-highest opening for a re-released film in India. As the demand surged, additional screenings were scheduled throughout the weekend, pushing its opening weekend earnings to Rs 6 crore. By the end of its first week, the film had amassed Rs 13 crore.

The movie went on to gross Rs 21 crore net (Rs 25 crore gross) at the Indian box office, securing its spot as the third-highest-grossing re-release in India since 2000.

With a gross collection of Rs 25 crore, the film ranks third on the list, behind Tumbbad at Rs 38 crore and Ghilli at Rs 26.5 crore. Other notable films in the top rankings include Titanic with Rs 18 crore, Sholay 3D at Rs 13 crore and Laila Majnu and Rockstar, both earning Rs 11.5 crore. Avatar rounds out the list with Rs 10 crore.

Originally released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani became one of the most iconic films of its time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film follows the evolving journeys of four friends - Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), Naina (Deepika Padukone), Avi (Aditya Roy Kapur), and Aditi (Kalki Koechlin)-as they navigate the complexities of love, friendship and personal dreams.

