Fans Speculate A <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Sequel; Here's The Reason Behind It

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released 11 years ago, but it still qualifies as one of the most loved rom-coms of this generation.

Right from Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry to Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin's beautiful friendship, the film imparts lessons that are as relatable as it gets.

While fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a possible reunion and a sequel to the ultimate favourite, not much has been said about it.

Until yesterday, when the producers Dharma Productions took to Instagram to share a BTS still, a back shot of Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin.

The caption read, "Humein inse pyaar ho jaayega...phir se!"

Have a look here:

Soon speculations were rife that maybe, a sequel was finally being discussed with the original cast.

Fans were ecstatic as they flooded the comments section. Someone commented, "Oh, come on, just tell us already!"

One fan exclaimed, "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2.0", while another added, "Is it YJHD 2? Or a re-release of YJHD?"

The makers are yet to respond to all the assumptions making the rounds. The cast has not reacted much to the same.

Last year, the cast and crew had gotten together to celebrate the film completing 10 years. The internet had gone berserk as soon as the pictures were shared online.

Wishing to see them together again.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was an instant hit with the audience. The plot revolves around four friends - Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

