Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter Raha's Day Out With Director Ayan Mukerji

Still from a video shared on X. (Image courtesy SAMTHEBESTEST_ )

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's little one, daughter Raha, was recently spotted with director Ayan Mukerji as they were seen visiting a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra area on Sunday. Ayan Mukerji, a close friend of the couple and who has collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor in several films like Brahmastra, Wake Up Sid and others, was clicked as he stepped out in the city with little Raha in his arms. In video that has now gone viral on social media, the two were seen picking up a snack from a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra. For the outing, Ayan opted for a casual blue tee and white shorts, while little Raha looked adorable in a printed pajama set.

This is the video we are talking about:

Last month, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor completed two years of marital bliss on April 14. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chef shared two photos on his Instagram stories. One of the pictures featured a custom-made menu card. The customised menu featured an illustration of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sitting at a table, enjoying spaghetti together. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, stands between them and holds the same strand of noodles. Another image depicts Ranbir Kapoor sitting on Alia Bhatt's lap as they hug each other. The menu card has the date "April 14 '24" written on it.

Take a look at the post below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony and welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November of the same year.

On the professional front, Alia is gearing up for her next project, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina, while Ranbir is preparing for his role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, where he stars alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, the duo will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, featuring Vicky Kaushal, and in the upcoming sequel to Brahmastra.