Ahaan-Aneet Shared A Kiss At <i>Saiyaara</i> Success Bash, Similar Video Of <i>Aashiqui 2</i> Stars Aditya-Shraddha Resurfaces

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara continues to be trending all over social media, even after almost a month of its release. The film has received a humongous response, and fans are obsessed with the lead pair - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Interestingly, a few videos lately of the two have further fueled their dating rumours. Team Saiyaara had a success bash recently, and a video of Ahaan Panday planting a kiss on Aneet Padda's forehead went viral.

Fans have now dug up an old video of Aashiqui 2 stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, where they had a similar intimate moment. This clip is from the success bash of Aashiqui 2, which was also directed by Mohit Suri. In this video, too, Aditya and Shraddha are seen in a warm embrace, and they were rumoured to be dating as well.

omgf this is unseen for me 😭😭😭

he kissed on her forehead??? bye



13 YEARS OF SHRADDHA KAPOOR



pic.twitter.com/HTyySoUtWU — sharv. (@sunsaathiyax) February 26, 2023

How Fans Reacted

Considering how much the Internet loves Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's onscreen pairing, they have been rooting for their off-screen romance too. Videos from the Saiyaara success bash has been making the rounds online.

One Internet user commented, "Same energy...But I hope the ending isn't the same."

One more comment read, "Happy ending hojaye bas is baar."

Another fan gushed, "God bless them with a happy ending PLEASEEEE."

Saiyaara

Earlier today, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were given IMDB's Breakout Star STARmeter Awards individually for their performances in the film.

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara will complete one month at the box office this week. The film, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, brought in a large audience, irrespective of age group. On its fourth Monday, the film minted Rs 1.35 crore, taking the total to Rs 319.85 crore.

In A Nutshell

As a video of Ahaan Panday kissing Aneet Padda on her forehead at the Saiyaara success bash went viral, fans find an old video of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in a similar moment. Fans gushed over the new onscreen couple and rooted for their happy ending off camera, too.