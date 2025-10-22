Singer Rishabh Tandon Dies At 35 Of Heart Attack In Delhi, Days After Karwa Chauth Post

Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon, known by his stage name Faqeer, died in Delhi on Tuesday night following a heart attack, according to reports. He was 35.

A source close to the family told NDTV, "He died last night after a heart attack. He was in Delhi since August as his father was not well".

Rishabh Tandon, known for songs such as Yeh Ashiqui and Ishq Fakeerana, was based out of Mumbai where he lived with his wife and actor-model Olesya Nedobegova Tandon.

The last post on Rishabh Tandon's official Instagram page shows the singer celebrating Karwa Chauth with his wife, just 11 days ago.

The singer had celebrated his 35th birthday days ago on October 10 with his wife.

Rishabh Tandon frequently made headlines for his personal life, especially due to rumours of his relationship with actor Sara Khan. A photo of Sara Khan wearing sindoor went viral on social media a few years ago, something which she denied.

His Instagram feed was a peek into both his personal and professional life, from his family, wife, pets, to recording sessions, jams, road trips, and holidays.