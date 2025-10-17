Advertisement

Argentine Opposition Leader Dies Of Heart Attack During Live Debate

The incident, captured on video, shows Damiani, a long-time leader of the Union Civica Radical (UCR), collapsing mid-discussion as others rushed to assist him.

Argentine ex-congressman and radical candidate Hernan Damiani died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack during a live broadcast debate. He was 63. 

The incident, captured on video, shows Damiani, a long-time leader of the Union Civica Radical (UCR), collapsing mid-discussion as others rushed to assist him. 

In a post on X, the UCR expressed grief over his death and wrote, "With sorrow, we bid farewell to a great activist and leader from Misiones, Hernan Damiani. He passed away yesterday while defending his ideas in a debate. He was a provincial legislator and national deputy, with significant prominence in opposing the attacks of Menemism in the 90s. We stand with his family and friends."

Hugo Passalacqua, Argentine politician and former vice governor of Misiones Province (2011-2015), also paid tribute to Damiani, expressing his shock and admiration for his late colleague.

In a post on X, he wrote, "With great astonishment and deep sadness, I receive the unexpected news of Hernan Damiani's passing. My recognition of his career, activism, and strong convictions. A hug of support to his family. I will forever keep in my memory our sincere friendship and mutual respect."

