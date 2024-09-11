'You're Running Against Me, Not Biden': Kamala Harris' Reminder To Trump

Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris presented herself as the face of a new generation of leadership as she reminded her Republican rival Donald Trump that he was contesting against her, and not President Joe Biden.

"It's important to remind the former president you're not running against Joe Biden, you're running against me," she said as Trump focussed most of criticism on Biden at the heated ABC debate.

The Republican criticism has hinged mostly on the unpopular president who dropped out of race midway after a dismal debate performance against Trump in July. Trump used the same playbook in today's debate, trying to attack Harris with criticism against Biden.

The debate began with a formal handshake as Trump and Harris met for the first time, but turned bitter soon. Trump called Biden the worst president in US history and Harris the worst vice president. He further claimed Harris "hates" Biden and is trying to get away from him.

Harris, on the other hand, tried to evoke confidence after a lack of enthusiasm over the Trump-Biden rematch.

"I'm clearly not Joe Biden and certainly not Donald Trump. And what I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country, one who believes in what is possible. One who brings a sense of optimism about what we can do instead of always disparaging the American people," she said.

Trump criticised Biden over the Russia-Ukraine war, asserting he will get it ended if he wins the elections, but did not answer if Ukraine should win. In response, Kamala Harris said Trump would "give up" Ukraine to Russia as she called Vladimir Putin "a dictator who would eat you (Trump) for lunch."

On the Middle East crisis, Harris voiced support for a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. Trump said the Democrats hate Israel, but had no specific answer on what he would do to end the war if he gets elected.

Trump also labelled Harris as a "Marxist"; the Vice President laughed it off.

The 2024 election was supposed to be a 2020 rematch. But Harris was passed the baton after President Joe Biden opted out of his re-election bid. If she wins the November polls, Harris will become the first woman president of the US.

Trump was initially leading in national polls, but the entry of Harris changed the game. Latest polls suggest the two leaders are neck and neck with the Democrat maintaining a marginal lead over her Republican rival.